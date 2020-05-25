Joyce was called home to Heaven to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Burton. Loving mother of Karisue (William) Brockdorf, Scott (Evelyn), and Steven (Denise). Proud grandmother of Paul, Rachel, Kayla, Erika and Jenna. Further survived by caring family and friends.Visitation Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School or Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.