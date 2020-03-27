|
|
Joycelyn R. Stahl
Waterford - Joycelyn "Joyce" (nee Lyman) (nee Zeer) Found peace on March 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard Stahl and the late Harvey Zeer. Loving mother of JoAnne (Jon) Rasmussen, Karl (Terri) Zeer, and the late Mark (Jean) Zeer. Stepmother of Susan, Sandra and Sharon and their families. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Private services were held. Her final resting place will be at Holy Cross cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020