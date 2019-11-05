Resources
Jozefa M. "Josie" Wojcik

Jozefa M. "Josie" Wojcik Notice
Jozefa M. "Josie" Wojcik

Greenfield - (nee Furmanek) Born to Eternal Life November 2, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Ludwik. Loving mother of Bozena (Jim) Marsolek, Stanislaw (Deborah), Margaret (Allen) Pacyna and Elizabeth (Dale) Jung. Dear grandmother of Michael (Robin) Marsolek, Nicholas (Kelsey) Marsolek, Natasha, Nicole and Zachary (Cheyenne) Wojcik, Matthew and Christopher Pacyna and Adam and Austin Hoefs and great-grandmother of Iziah Copus and Kylie and Taylor Marsolek. Further survived by other relatives and friends here and in Poland. Special thanks to Dr. Jonathon Treisman and his staff for their kind and compassionate care.

Visitation Monday, November 11 at the Funeral Home from 9:00-10:45 AM with Closing Prayers at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
