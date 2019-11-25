|
|
Juan Garcia
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 68. Beloved husband for 45 years of Mary Cortez. Loving father of the late Sebastian Cortez, Tanya (Jose) Roman, Johnny E., the late Anthony, Jesse and Susan Garcia and Johnny E. Garcia Jr. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Monday, December 2nd at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019