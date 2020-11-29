Juan L. Galindo



Milwaukee - Juan L. Galindo from Milwaukee of Puerto Rican descent- Found Peace on November 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved Uncle/Friend of Kelly & Jody Nieves (Randy Kmieciak). Juan was preceded in death by Jose L. Nieves & Ramon Nieves. Juan is further survived by many friends.



Juan had a passion for writing. The Philosophical Mass was his first novel. Juan was an Author and Songwriter.



Juan will be remembered as a kind and generous man. His smile and laughter will always be in our hearts.



A sincere thank you to the staff at Wilson Commons and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care.









