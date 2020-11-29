1/
Juan L. Galindo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan L. Galindo

Milwaukee - Juan L. Galindo from Milwaukee of Puerto Rican descent- Found Peace on November 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved Uncle/Friend of Kelly & Jody Nieves (Randy Kmieciak). Juan was preceded in death by Jose L. Nieves & Ramon Nieves. Juan is further survived by many friends.

Juan had a passion for writing. The Philosophical Mass was his first novel. Juan was an Author and Songwriter.

Juan will be remembered as a kind and generous man. His smile and laughter will always be in our hearts.

A sincere thank you to the staff at Wilson Commons and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved