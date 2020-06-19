Juani Rueda
Juani Rueda

Milwaukee - Reunited with her loving husband Alfredo, and their son Victor, on June 15th, 2020 at the age of 63. Survived by her children Xochilth (Miguel), Xylia (Lawrence), Cindy, Alfredo III, Wendy, and Dawn. Also survived by her loving granddaughters Seriana and Camila, as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Private services will be held by the family. For donations and flowers, please contact Witkowiak Funeral Home at 414-645-2467.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
