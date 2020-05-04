Juanita Ortega
Juanita Ortega

Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on May 2, 2020 at the age of 65. Loving mom of Nina (Daniel) Hakes and Andrea Ortega. Cherished grandma of Emmy, Ellie and Noah. Dear sister of the late Michael, Laura, Anna, Regina and the late Ralph. Loving niece of Helen, Jesse and John. Special thanks to Juanita, Jayne, Debbie and Dawn for their friendship. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lucy. Juanita was a retiree of Guadalupe Head Start. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
