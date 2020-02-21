|
Juanita (Nita) Stoltz (nee Euchner)
Milwaukee - Juanita (Nita) Stoltz (nee Euchner) of Milwaukee passed quietly on February 11, 2020, 2 weeks shy of her 88th birthday. Survived by her partner of 30 years, Richard McCoy. Mother of Cris Soluna, Jamie (Bob) Yoblin; gramma to Tony (Crystal) Derrick, Jenna Olson, Steve (Leah Delaney) Derrick, Greg (Rebecca) Yoblin, Kevin (Erica) Yoblin, Tori (Kevin Mulcahy) Yoblin. Great-gramma, loving sister, aunt & cousin.
Nita was ahead of her time. She modeled for many product ads, sang in choirs and trained @ Goodman Theater. After running the WI region of Queen's Way to Fashion in the 1960's, she started a second career in her 60's as an accounting/business manager. Nita loved opera, good food and traveling the world with Richard.
Cris and Jamie would like to acknowledge the intensive & extensive care given to Nita over the past 10 years by Richard McCoy. A special thank you, also, to her hospice nurse Jenny K, and LPN Kaylie.
An Irish Wake, a Celebration of Life, a time to remember and share happy stories about Nita will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the New Berlin Community Center, 14750 W. Cleveland Ave, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Share, laugh and smile as we all offer favorite memories, taste some of her favorite foods and listen to some of her favorite music.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020