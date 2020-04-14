|
Passed away peacefully at age 76 on April 11, 2020 in the loving arms of medical school sweetheart and love of his life for almost 52 years, Violeta (Ambal) Singson. Reunited with parents Pedro and Quintina (Parel) Singson. Spent last hours of life with 3 children and 5 grandchildren: Christine (husband Michael Colarusso, Erica and Noah), Jennifer (Cole Svastisalee) and Joel (Miranda and Jeslyn Singson). Survived by his sisters Aretas Alday (niece Arnette and nephew Albert, grandniece Michelle), Amelia (Pol) Asencion and Thelma. Further survived by Ambal in-laws: Miguel Jr., Belma de la Cruz, Carmencita Ambal, Roberto (Nenita), Emma (Roger Tolentino) and Carmelita Perez and their children and grandchildren.
Born in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on December 23, 1943. Migrated to Milwaukee, WI together with Violeta, after graduation from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in 1967. In medical school, was a proud member of the MU SIGMA PHI fraternity. Married Violeta at Holy Hill Church in Hubertus, WI, April 20, 1968. Had residency in Internal Medicine at Milwaukee County General Hospital and VA Hospital in Wood, WI. Was Chief Medical Resident at the VA in 1970; Hematology Fellowship 1971 -1973 at the same hospitals. Private practice from 1973 to 2004, before joining the Wheaton-Franciscan Health Care System, practicing Hematology and Oncology. Retired in December 2012 leaving many disheartened patients who he cared for with great compassion.
Family has always been central to his life. During full-time practice of the husband-wife (Pediatrician) team, they made time to spend with children and grandchildren, taking annual family trips, one to the Philippines which included a family-sponsored medical mission in 2013. He joyfully cheered on his grandchildren at their sporting events, watched school concerts and other performances.
In addition to family life, he stayed active in professional organizations. Together with his wife, were charter members of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association of WI (UPAA-W) in 1974. That year, the Philippines was the honored country of the annual Holiday Folk Fair and UPAA-W sponsored the first Filipino Food Booth. Was UPAA-W President in 1978 and 1985.
In 1980 he and four other Filipino doctors (Patrick Viernes, Jaime Yamat and the late Alejandro Guansing and Miguel Galang) founded the Philippine Medical Society of WI. In 1989 PMS-W merged with Filipino-American Medical Association and gave birth to the current Philippine Medical Association of WI (PMA-W). Was PMA-W President in 1990, 1999 and 2012. In 2019 the SINGSON MEDICAL STUDENT FUND was established as a collaboration between PMA-W and the Medical College of Wisconsin, spearheaded by PMA-W President Dr. Mario Montalbo.
In 2000 he was a major supporter of the establishment of the Free Medical Clinic (FMC), founded and organized by wife Violeta. FMC was launched as a project of the Philippine Cultural and Civic Center Foundation (PCCCF) whose main mission is to provide quality free medical care to the uninsured and underinsured regardless of race, gender, age, religion, employment and immigration status.
While soft-spoken and humble, he could crack jokes in his own witty way. Patience and kindness are two virtues that predominantly characterize him. He loved dancing, golf, bowling, karaoke, eating and travel, and was a dedicated Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan.
Many thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence New Berlin and Badger Hospice for the loving care given to Juanito. Special thanks to Patrick Hevey, who cared for him during his last three weeks.
VISITATION (physical, must bring own mask and observe proper social distancing guidelines) will be held at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, WI from 9 AM to12 Noon SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020; followed by private Funeral Services officiated by Fr. Jojo Orosa, to be live-streamed for virtual viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to PMA-W/Singson Medical Student Fund or PCCCF Free Clinic are appreciated. Please mail to: Violeta Singson, MD 13750 W. National Avenue #3321, New Berlin, WI 53151
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020