Judith A. Datthyn(nee Jeskey) passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ronald Jr. (Susan) and Deanna (David) Fuchs. Proud grandmother of Amanda, Madalynn, Lydia, and Zach. Great-grandmother of Piper Violet. Sister of Sandra (Kenneth) Hicks and Greg (Lorraine) Jeskey. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service on Monday at the funeral home at 11:00. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.