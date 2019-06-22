Resources
Judith A. Fuller

Judith A. Fuller Notice
Fuller, Judith A. Fuller (nee Cook), Judith A. Free and found her peace on June 17, 2019. Preceded by parents Hiram and Elenor (Lang) Cook, husband Earl, daughter Jane Wampole, brother Russell Cook and sister Carol (Patsy) Muth. Survived by her children Joan, Jeff (Mary) Wojciechowski, Charles (Dawn), Cathleen and Gregory Fuller, sisters Nancy Grudnowski, Susan Marasch and Jean Wilke, in-laws Donna Fuller, Lyda and John Dalsant and lifelong friend Marilynn Abbott. Judy is further survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. At Judy's request, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2019
