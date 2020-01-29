Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Herold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Herold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Herold Notice
Judith A. Herold

(Nee Mosiman) Found peace on January 26, 2020, age 76 years. Beloved wife of Ronald for 57 years. Dear mother of Brenda (Jeff Kohley) Herold and Bryan (Suzanne) Herold. Loving grandmother of Jeremy (Whitney) Kohley, Annalyse (Michael Murphy) Kohley, Zak Kohley and Hunter Herold. Great grandmother of Kensington Kohley. Sister of Larry (Nancy) Mosiman and the late Dale Mosiman. Judith is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Private family services have been held with interment at Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline