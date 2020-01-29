|
|
Judith A. Herold
(Nee Mosiman) Found peace on January 26, 2020, age 76 years. Beloved wife of Ronald for 57 years. Dear mother of Brenda (Jeff Kohley) Herold and Bryan (Suzanne) Herold. Loving grandmother of Jeremy (Whitney) Kohley, Annalyse (Michael Murphy) Kohley, Zak Kohley and Hunter Herold. Great grandmother of Kensington Kohley. Sister of Larry (Nancy) Mosiman and the late Dale Mosiman. Judith is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private family services have been held with interment at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020