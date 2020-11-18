1/
Judith A. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Kelly

Menomonee Falls - (nee Widen) Went home to the Lord and joined her beloved husband, Jim on Nov. 17, 2020. Loving mother of Patricia (Randy) Holt, Sue (Scott) Bartelt, Lynn Wagner, Amy Landon, and Chris (Linda) Kelly. Proud grandmother of Emily, Sarah, Courtney, Saige, Somer, Marie, Jay (Amber), Jennifer, Andrew, Zachary, April, Melody, Donovan, and Alaina and great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Norman (Mary), Paul (Rysia) and the late Kristine. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Herdis Widen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Judith will be held Monday Nov. 23 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5 PM. The service for Judy will be live streamed. Please see the Funeral Home website for the link. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS or Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, Menomonee Falls would be greatly appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved