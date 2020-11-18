Judith A. KellyMenomonee Falls - (nee Widen) Went home to the Lord and joined her beloved husband, Jim on Nov. 17, 2020. Loving mother of Patricia (Randy) Holt, Sue (Scott) Bartelt, Lynn Wagner, Amy Landon, and Chris (Linda) Kelly. Proud grandmother of Emily, Sarah, Courtney, Saige, Somer, Marie, Jay (Amber), Jennifer, Andrew, Zachary, April, Melody, Donovan, and Alaina and great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Norman (Mary), Paul (Rysia) and the late Kristine. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Herdis Widen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation for Judith will be held Monday Nov. 23 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5 PM. The service for Judy will be live streamed. Please see the Funeral Home website for the link. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS or Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, Menomonee Falls would be greatly appreciated.