Judith A. (Judy) Krenz
Milwaukee - (Nee Gorski) Passed away surrounded by her family on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by her husband Dennis L. Krenz. Loving sister of Yvonne (the late Elroy) Norgel. Dear aunt of Roger (the late Skip Howell) and Todd (Lisa) Norgel; great-aunt to Krystin Ann and Alex Todd Norgel. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Judy was born in Milwaukee on July 23, 1943, daughter of the late Frank and Cornelia (Pat) Gorski. She dearly missed her life-long friend, Sandra Church, who left this world far too soon. She never knew her brother Thomas who passed away before his 1st birthday.
Judy was a life-career employee of the DOT. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards. During retirement, several trips were made to Mississippi hoping to win "big" at the slots. And NEVER forget her morning newspaper!
Throughout her life she never forgot the unwanted animals at the humane shelter. Judy loved dogs, especially her tiny Yorkie Tee-Cee. She had a kind heart and will be sadly missed.
Visitation at Sacred Heart Parish (3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. St. Francis, WI 53235) on Wednesday September 11 from Noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, Wisconsin Humane Society, or to a .
"Dearest Sister and Aunt: May your mind be at peace and all your fears softly drift away knowing you have always been loved for just being Judy!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019