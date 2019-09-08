Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Judith Krenz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish
3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
St. Francis, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish
3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. St.
Francis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Krenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Krenz


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Krenz Notice
Judith A. (Judy) Krenz

Milwaukee - (Nee Gorski) Passed away surrounded by her family on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by her husband Dennis L. Krenz. Loving sister of Yvonne (the late Elroy) Norgel. Dear aunt of Roger (the late Skip Howell) and Todd (Lisa) Norgel; great-aunt to Krystin Ann and Alex Todd Norgel. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Judy was born in Milwaukee on July 23, 1943, daughter of the late Frank and Cornelia (Pat) Gorski. She dearly missed her life-long friend, Sandra Church, who left this world far too soon. She never knew her brother Thomas who passed away before his 1st birthday.

Judy was a life-career employee of the DOT. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards. During retirement, several trips were made to Mississippi hoping to win "big" at the slots. And NEVER forget her morning newspaper!

Throughout her life she never forgot the unwanted animals at the humane shelter. Judy loved dogs, especially her tiny Yorkie Tee-Cee. She had a kind heart and will be sadly missed.

Visitation at Sacred Heart Parish (3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. St. Francis, WI 53235) on Wednesday September 11 from Noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, Wisconsin Humane Society, or to a .

"Dearest Sister and Aunt: May your mind be at peace and all your fears softly drift away knowing you have always been loved for just being Judy!"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline