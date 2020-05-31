Judith A. LucasMay 5, 2020 at age 68. Loving mother of Joel (Robin) and Craig (Tammy). Dear grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Dear sister of Jo A. (Jim) McQuitty. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Ruth Edwardsen.A Memorial Gathering will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 4 at 5 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM.