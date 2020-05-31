Judith A. Lucas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Lucas

May 5, 2020 at age 68. Loving mother of Joel (Robin) and Craig (Tammy). Dear grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Dear sister of Jo A. (Jim) McQuitty. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Ruth Edwardsen.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 4 at 5 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved