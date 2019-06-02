|
Luckow, Judith A. (Nee Mallwitz) Of West Bend, formerly of Menomonee Falls passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife for over 56 years of the late Thomas Luckow. Devoted mother to her late sons, Jerry (Mary Kay) and Jeffrey Luckow. Loving grandmother of Jennifer and Brent (Jaclyn) Luckow. Adoring great-grandmother of Alyssa, Emma, and Avery. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Judy enjoyed many years living on Big Cedar Lake, playing tennis, gardening, baking, painting, traveling, and socializing with friends. As a founding member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Slinger, Judy enjoyed singing in the choir, volunteering and serving the church community. Visitation for Judy will be held Thurs. June 6 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Rd., Slinger from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the ; a cause that was very dear to Judy. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa for lovingly and compassionately caring for Judy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019