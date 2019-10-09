|
|
Judith A. Markowski
Judith A. Markowski, nee Jooss, age 77, found peace on September 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia. Beloved wife of Victor for 56 years. Loving mother of Tim (Lori), Tom and Todd (Angela) Markowski. Proud grandmother of Morgan, Matthew, Sophia and Olivia Markowski. Dear sister of Ken (Helen), Jim (Eileen) and the late Dennis (Debbie) Jooss. Also loved by countless other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lillian Jooss. Visitation at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, on Monday, October 14 from 10:00-10:45am with funeral mass to follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org) or Catholic Charities in remembrance of Judy. Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 070912, Milwaukee, WI 53207-0912.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019