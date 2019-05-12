|
Murel, Judith A. (Nee Wenzel) Entered her heavenly home on May 10, 2019. Age 81 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and her daughter, Rosalie Turinske. Loving mom of Beth (Joe) Stroede, Ann (Don) Patnode, Tracy (Terry) Eastburn, Candy (Jeff) Solwold, Mary Ellen (Jim) Berkholtz, and Tom (Becky) Murel. Proud grandma of 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear mother-in-law of Jeff Turinske. Dear sister-in-law of John Quaden Sr., Chris Murel, and Pat Wenzel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Fri. May 31 at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, W314 N7462 Hwy 83 North Lake, WI 53064 from 9 AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Private burial will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019