Judith A. "Judy" NemoirLife-long Milwaukee resident. Born Oct. 5, 1941, and peacefully born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by and now reunited with her loving parents, Louis and Josephine Nemoir. Dear sister of Michael (Dorine) Nemoir, and Joseph (Faye) Nemoir. Also survived by and loving Aunt to Brian (Heather), Jennifer (Jason), Jill, Todd (Davin) and Kevin (Heather) along with the grand nieces and nephews. Judy was so proud of her Middle Eastern heritage and will be sorely missed by all her relatives along with numerous and dear friends.Judy's entire life was spent as an active church member. She knew her place was always to be near to her Lord, where she found comfort and peace throughout her life. When she set out to work, the Lord found her St Anne's Salvatorian Campus, where she would become a resident in her later years. She was always gratefully in His Good Hands. Judy was also an active senior member of the Greater Utopian Pentecostal Church, and would always count her fellow members there among her closest friends. Next to church gatherings, Judy most enjoyed family events, particularly those events celebrating the holidays.The Nemoir family wishes to express its gratitude to St. Anne's for the kindness, care and attention shown to Judy . Donations may be made to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Judy's name.Private burial service will be held. A celebration of Judy's life is being planned for 2021.May she rest in Peace.