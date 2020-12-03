1/1
Judith A. "Judy" Nemoir
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. "Judy" Nemoir

Life-long Milwaukee resident. Born Oct. 5, 1941, and peacefully born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by and now reunited with her loving parents, Louis and Josephine Nemoir. Dear sister of Michael (Dorine) Nemoir, and Joseph (Faye) Nemoir. Also survived by and loving Aunt to Brian (Heather), Jennifer (Jason), Jill, Todd (Davin) and Kevin (Heather) along with the grand nieces and nephews. Judy was so proud of her Middle Eastern heritage and will be sorely missed by all her relatives along with numerous and dear friends.

Judy's entire life was spent as an active church member. She knew her place was always to be near to her Lord, where she found comfort and peace throughout her life. When she set out to work, the Lord found her St Anne's Salvatorian Campus, where she would become a resident in her later years. She was always gratefully in His Good Hands. Judy was also an active senior member of the Greater Utopian Pentecostal Church, and would always count her fellow members there among her closest friends. Next to church gatherings, Judy most enjoyed family events, particularly those events celebrating the holidays.

The Nemoir family wishes to express its gratitude to St. Anne's for the kindness, care and attention shown to Judy . Donations may be made to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Judy's name.

Private burial service will be held. A celebration of Judy's life is being planned for 2021.

May she rest in Peace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved