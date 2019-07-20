|
Nickels, Judith A. (Nee Steller) Died after a courageous battle with cancer on July 17, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Russell for 60 years. Loving mother of Tracy, Cheryl, Beth "Toni" (Wally) Heinrich, Paul (Fonda Davis) and Jill (Stacy) Lehrer and Joey (Tina). Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Judy retired from Wisconsin Coil Spring after 44 years of service. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, from 5 PM until the Funeral Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1852704 to (414) 301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2019