Judith A. Paradowski
Judith A. Paradowski

(Nee Lemanski) Born into Life on June 12, 1940. Born into Eternal Life on May 1, 2020, at the age of 79. Loving wife for 59 years of Gilbert. Beloved mother of Michael, John (Jeff Reeves), and Julie. Further survived by sister-in-law Teresa Bell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials to the Celiac Disease Foundation (www.celiac.org) or Wisconsin Parkinson Association (www.wiparkinson.org) are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
