1/
Judith A. Schaffer
Judith A. Schaffer

Milwaukee - Judith Schaffer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away in her home on June 29, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Murray and Estelle Rubenstein and survived by her two children Stacey and Alex Schaffer, grandchildren Ella and Shayne Schwartz, and sister Alice Brent.

New York City and Scarsdale, NY is where Judith grew up, but she called Milwaukee home. When studying at The Brief Family Therapy Center, she fell in love with the mid-western way of life. It was here she made long-lasting friendships and an amazing life for herself.

An insatiable love of travel and culture allowed Judith to see much of the world later in life. New Zealand was her favorite destination. She had a great love of books and her book club, cared deeply about equality and politics, and was philanthropic to causes close to her heart. May Judith's next journey be her greatest adventure.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Walnut Way in Judith's honor: Walnut Way Center, 2240 N 17th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
