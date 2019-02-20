Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
S38 W31602 Wern Way
Waukesha, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
S38 W31602 Wern Way
Waukesha, WI
Judith A. Schweda Notice
Schweda, Judith A. (Nee Brath) Born to Eternal Life February 17, 2019, age 79 years. Beloved wife of Elmer for 57 years. Dear mother of James (Jean) Schweda, Paul Schweda and Nadine Suputo. Loving grandmother of Austin, Mitchell, Mellisa and Kristopher. Dear sister of Carol (Mike) Turner, Stephen (Marlene) Brath and David (Connie) Brath. Sister-in-law of Cathrine Dahlke. Also survived by caregiver Kim Solepek, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, February 22, from 10 - 11 AM at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha (Genesee Depot), with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions, text 1835660 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
