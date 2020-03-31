|
Judith A. Selensky
(nee Kieturkies) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Age 80 years. Beloved wife of the late John Selensky. Cherished mother of Janis (Jeff) Katz and Karen (John) Koltisko. Loving grandma of David and Matthew Katz; Jacob, Joseph, Samuel and Sarah Koltisko. Dear sister of Lorretta (Earl) Niehusen and James (Sandra) Kieturkus. Dear cousin Steve (Cecelia) Misovy. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020