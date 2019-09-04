|
Simon, Judith A. (Nee Weber) August 17, 2019 age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Phillip Simon. Loving mother of Cheryl (Jeff) Merryfield and Kelly (Steve) Ahles. Preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie. Loving grandma of Michelle (Scott) and Phillip. Proud great-grandma of Adam and Luke. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A celebration of Judy's Life will take place on Saturday, September 7 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until the time of service of remembrance at 2:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019