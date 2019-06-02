|
Smrz, Judith A (Nee Adrian) Resident of Waukesha and former longtime resident of West Allis. Passed to eternal life Wednesday, May 29, 2019 age 81. Devoted wife for 62 years to Jerold. Loving mother of Dale (Suzy), Patrick (Mary), Michael (Mary Grace), Lynda (Ross) Kalinowski. Proud grandma of Carly Smrz, Lydia (Adam) Xiong, Ryan, Becca, Matt, Madison Smrz and Tanner and Elle Kalinowski. Sister of Dan (Linda) Adrian, Mary Liston. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Art and Mary Adrian and brother Tom Adrian. Jerry and Judy were long time members at Mary Queen of Heaven and recently of St. Williams in Waukesha. Longtime volunteer at West Allis Memorial Hospital. Visitation at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (formerly Mary Queen of Heaven; 2322 S. 106th Street) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the in Judy's name appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 2 to June 5, 2019