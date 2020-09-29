1/
Judith Ann (Galinsky) Cass
1954 - 2020
Judith Ann Cass (nee Galinsky)

Pewaukee - Age 66, passed away Sun. September 27th, 2020 after a long and well fought battle with cancer.

Judy was born on May 8th, 1954 at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, WI to Evelyn and Herb Galinsky. Judy grew up in Milwaukee with her sister Mary and brother Jim. Judy was the long-time partner of Charles Cass until they finally tied the knot on April 4, 2007. Although they moved once in all those years they remained in Pewaukee for their entire relationship. Together Judy and Chuck had a wonderful life together filled with traveling and family. Judy was an avid gambler and could often be found in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or even Potawatomi Bingo and Casino in Milwaukee. In the late 1980's Judy won a mega jackpot that funded the remainder of her gambling endeavors.

Judy is survived by her husband, Chuck Cass; brother Jim Galinsky; four step-sons, Richard (Dana) Wallner, Brian Cass, Steve (Christina) Cass, David (Mary) Cass; eleven grand-children, and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Herb and Evelyn Galinsky; and sister Mary Galinsky.

Visitation will be held at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 8th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 Circle Dr. Hartland at 10 AM and will be followed by a burial service at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A luncheon at Alioto's in Wauwatosa will follow the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
