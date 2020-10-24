1/1
Judith Ann DeVries
Judith Ann DeVries

Heaven received a beautiful angel on October 20, 2020. Judith Ann DeVries (nee Seibert), loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was 84 years old.

She is dearly missed by all her family and friends. Judy's greatest joy was her loving family of her husband, five children, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her wonderful family includes her husband of 62 years Neil DeVries; Tom DeVries (m. Ellen), Apple Valley, MN (children Peter (m. Christa) and Sarah of Apple Valley); Kathy DeVries (m. Dick Hawkins), Milwaukee, WI (son Jason (m. Jonas Nahm) of Washington DC); Jim DeVries (m. Sherry), Plymouth, WI (children Samantha Brockway (m. Robert and daughter Isla) of Plymouth, Harrison (m. Lauren) of Huntington Beach, CA, Shannon and Hannah of Plymouth); Sue Dunnigan (m. Sean) Gurnee, IL (children Tim of Kenosha, WI, Claire and Joe of Gurnee); and Beth Sheils (m. Matt) Lakeville, MN (children Jack and Natalie). Judy was preceded in death by her father, Edward Victor Siebert, mother Catherine Seibert, and brother Vic Seibert.

Visitation with family will be held at 10:00 AM followed by 11:00 AM mass on Friday, October 30 at St. Charles Church, 313 Circle Dr, Hartland, WI 53029. Please wear a mask. The service will be streamed live.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
