Judith Ann Einwald Ficks, age 71, entered into the Father's arms November 11, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and residing in Fox Point, Mequon, and Grafton the majority of her life. She was a loving woman of God who faithfully served her family, church, and community in numerous capacities. Her faith and love of Jesus was evident in all she did and served our Savior with an undying heart of servitude. It is with humble and grateful hearts we thank God for the opportunity that he allowed us to witness His work through such a beautiful woman. She enters into Heaven where all pain and sadness has been wiped away and all has been made perfect. She joins the Saints including her parents Wallace Einwald, and Marilyn (Robert) Pritchard. And patiently waiting their reunion with her are her children Andrew (Christina) Ficks, Elizabeth (Caleb) Peveto and grandchildren Sebastian Ficks, Genevieve and Eloise Peveto; and sibling Sue (William) Lindbloom and Rick (Mary) Einwald as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin on Monday, November 18 at 4:30pm with visitation from 2:30-4:30pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to The .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
