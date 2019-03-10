|
|
Groshek, Judith Ann (Nee Steffen) Judith A. Groshek (nee Steffen), age 82 years, Wed. March 6, 2019. She was born on Aug. 21, 1936 to Ignatius and Florence (nee Almonrode) Steffen. Judy is survived by her husband Richard, children; Carrie (Peter) Halbauer, Mike, Jack (Sharon), Steve and Laurie (Mike) Williams, grandson Chris, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 pm on Thurs. March 14th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI 53033) with Fr. Timothy Bickel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Thurs. from 4-6 pm. Interment will be at St Hubert Cemetery. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019