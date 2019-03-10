Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Groshek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Groshek

Notice Condolences Flowers

Judith Ann Groshek Notice
Groshek, Judith Ann (Nee Steffen) Judith A. Groshek (nee Steffen), age 82 years, Wed. March 6, 2019. She was born on Aug. 21, 1936 to Ignatius and Florence (nee Almonrode) Steffen. Judy is survived by her husband Richard, children; Carrie (Peter) Halbauer, Mike, Jack (Sharon), Steve and Laurie (Mike) Williams, grandson Chris, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 pm on Thurs. March 14th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI 53033) with Fr. Timothy Bickel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Thurs. from 4-6 pm. Interment will be at St Hubert Cemetery. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now