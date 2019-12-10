Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
West Allis - (Nee Bates) Age 81. Born to eternal life December 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Loving mother of Steve (Diane), the late Mike (Patti), and the late Randy. Proud grandma of Heather (Aaron) Sechler, Brandon, Ashley, Jake, Emily, and Jack. Great-grandma of Anthony, Nicholas, and Ava. Dear sister of Elaine Bates, Gloria (Garth) Gerard, Greg (Jean) Bates, Jeff (Lisa) Bates, and the late Joe (Sandie) Bates. Special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for their compassionate care. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th from 4-7 PM. Meeting at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee 53227 on Tuesday, Dec. 17th for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
jsonline