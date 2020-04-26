|
Judith Ann Schamalzer
Milwaukee - Born November 11, 1933 and found peace in God's arms on April 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her husband's Rudy Schmalzer and George Gottschlich, her parents Albert and Dorothy Rieger, her brother Richard Rieger and her sister Dolores Smallwood. Survived by her brothers Father Alan Rieger, OCD and John Rieger. Further survived by her children David Gottschlich, Paul Gottschlich and Maureen, Jane Towyea, Robert Gottschlich and Jill, and Beth Walsh, seven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and other family and friends. Judy had a varied work career to include domestic and secretarial duties, executive assistants and numerous management positions. She was an active member of St. Mary of the Hill parish at Holy Hill, WI. She was an avid reader, super cook, seamstress, craft designer and maker with her mother of elaborate Christmas tree skirts and table runners. She taught herself how to croquet and knit. One of her most memorable projects was to plan, design and crochet individual afghans for all her immediate and extended family. As Judy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she was a resident at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee.
Due to the recent health and safety concerns, a memorial Mass and Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020