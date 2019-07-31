|
|
Schultz, Judith Ann (Nee Vanden Boom) Schultz, Judith Ann, age 73, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center with her family by her side on July 13, 2019. Judith was a loving wife to Alfred, a wonderful mother to Jim and Jean and the best grandma to four grandchildren, she will be dearly missed. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM at St. Claire Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. For a full obituary please see Mealy website: www.mealyfuneralhome.com thank you. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, WI 53185 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019