Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Claire Catholic Church
7616 Fritz Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Claire Catholic Church
7616 Fritz Rd
Wind Lake, WI
1946 - 2019
Judith Ann Schultz Notice
Schultz, Judith Ann (Nee Vanden Boom) Schultz, Judith Ann, age 73, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center with her family by her side on July 13, 2019. Judith was a loving wife to Alfred, a wonderful mother to Jim and Jean and the best grandma to four grandchildren, she will be dearly missed. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM at St. Claire Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. For a full obituary please see Mealy website: www.mealyfuneralhome.com thank you. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, WI 53185 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
