Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Judith Ann Self

Judith Ann Self Notice
Judith Ann Self

Milwaukee - 73, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taken by angels on Wednesday, October 17th, 2019 after a swift battle with cancer. Judy is survived by her husband, George, and their three children: Kimberly (Russ) Stevens, Kevin (Laurie) Self, and Katie Self.

She was a loving grandmother to Tyler, Tanner and Jacinda.

Judy is also survived by her brother Emil (Anna) Bowmil and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration in Judy's honor will be held at a date to be determined in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are welcome to make a donation to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
