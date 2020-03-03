|
Judith Ann Self
Milwaukee - 73, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taken by angels on Wednesday, October 17th, 2019 after a swift battle with cancer. Judy is survived by her husband, George, and their three children: Kimberly (Russ) Stevens, Kevin (Laurie) Self, and Katie Self.
She was a loving grandmother to Tyler, Tanner and Jacinda.
Judy is also survived by her brother Emil (Anna) Bowmil and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration in Judy's honor will be held at a date to be determined in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are welcome to make a donation to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020