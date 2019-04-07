|
Voelker, Judith "Judy" Ann Judith "Judy" Ann Voelker was born on December 22, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and died peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born of Harvey and Ann Brown of Green Bay Wisconsin, Judy had two sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her daughter Ann Marie, sister Bonita Jo, and brothers Butch and Charlie. Judy is survived by her husband Rodger, a daughter Beverly, a son Kurt, his wife Laramie, and 5 grandchildren she helped raise throughout the years: Jorden and Tyler Rust, Kyah, Ayla, and Ryder Voelker. They filled her life with joy and kept her tenacity at full force. Judy was also deeply integrated in the lives of her many nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own. Judy and Rodger came to Colorado in 1965 looking for a mountain life full of the hunting and fishing they both enjoyed; they found that life in Palmer Lake, and since have never stopped building "on the top of the hill". Rodger was a mason and Judy a loving wife and mother with many jobs and numerous skills. She loved anyone and everyone because of her strong faith in The Bible and the simplicity of The Golden Rule. In lieu of flowers or gifts, as per the request of Judy and her family, please give an unexpected gift or perform a good deed for a loved one. Memorial services to be announced.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019