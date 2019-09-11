|
Judith Ann "Judie" nee Nestberg Wagner
Milwaukee - July 21, 1940 - August 27, 2019
Judie lived a life of sharp smart wit, and humble generosity to all creatures great and small. Judie was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Ahlswede Nestberg Kocher, Elaine's 1st husband and Judie's father, Carl (Bud) Nestberg, Elaine's 2nd husband and Judie's dad, Erich J. Kocher, brother, Paul Nestberg, and daughter, Janet Joleen Wagner. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved dogs and cats she cared for. Judie is survived by her 3 daughters, Lois (Jeff) Koepke, Jill Rajchel, Jo Christie. Her grandchildren, Kristopher Koepke, Kelsey Rajchel, Katie Rajchel, Michael Rajchel, Chloe Korn, and great-grandson Mason Koepke. Her sister-in-law, Mary Nestberg, nieces, Diane (Terry) Gromek, Dawn (Scott) Knapp. Nephews, Dave (Jody) Nestberg, Dan (Amy) Nestberg. Grandnephews, Joseph Knapp, Alex Knapp, Adam Knapp, Thomas Smith, Josh Nestberg, Ryan Nestberg, and grandniece Ashley Nestberg. Along with her closest cousin, Jane Upham, and best friend, Laurie Geschke.
Private interment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery. Thank you to Milwaukee Catholic Home, and to the countless lives that shared their life, love and humor with Judie. Saturday September 21, 2019, an open time for sharing stories and remembering Judie will be provided in the private room at Amelia's Restaurant, 724 E. Layton Ave. Milwaukee from 2:00 - 5:00pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019