Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Amelia's Restaurant
724 E. Layton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann "Judie" (Nestberg) Wagner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann "Judie" (Nestberg) Wagner Notice
Judith Ann "Judie" nee Nestberg Wagner

Milwaukee - July 21, 1940 - August 27, 2019

Judie lived a life of sharp smart wit, and humble generosity to all creatures great and small. Judie was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Ahlswede Nestberg Kocher, Elaine's 1st husband and Judie's father, Carl (Bud) Nestberg, Elaine's 2nd husband and Judie's dad, Erich J. Kocher, brother, Paul Nestberg, and daughter, Janet Joleen Wagner. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved dogs and cats she cared for. Judie is survived by her 3 daughters, Lois (Jeff) Koepke, Jill Rajchel, Jo Christie. Her grandchildren, Kristopher Koepke, Kelsey Rajchel, Katie Rajchel, Michael Rajchel, Chloe Korn, and great-grandson Mason Koepke. Her sister-in-law, Mary Nestberg, nieces, Diane (Terry) Gromek, Dawn (Scott) Knapp. Nephews, Dave (Jody) Nestberg, Dan (Amy) Nestberg. Grandnephews, Joseph Knapp, Alex Knapp, Adam Knapp, Thomas Smith, Josh Nestberg, Ryan Nestberg, and grandniece Ashley Nestberg. Along with her closest cousin, Jane Upham, and best friend, Laurie Geschke.

Private interment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery. Thank you to Milwaukee Catholic Home, and to the countless lives that shared their life, love and humor with Judie. Saturday September 21, 2019, an open time for sharing stories and remembering Judie will be provided in the private room at Amelia's Restaurant, 724 E. Layton Ave. Milwaukee from 2:00 - 5:00pm.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline