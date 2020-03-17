|
|
Judith D. Serwin
Muskego - "Judy"
(nee Eisenman) Went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Michael for 61 years. Loving mother of Michelle (Rick) Gebhard, Mike (Wendy), Charles (Linda) and the late Bart (Heather). Further survived by grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, siblings, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, March 20 from 12 - 1 PM. Memorial Service at 1 PM. Private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the ALS Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020