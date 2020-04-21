Services
Judith Davis


1944 - 2020
Judith Davis Notice
Judith Davis

(Nee Villwock) Passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Born February 28, 1944, daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Bartkowiak and the late Frederick Villwock. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Larry Davis. Dear mother of Lana (David Jr.) Bainer and Kurt (Jenny). Special mother-in-law of CJ. Grandmother of Amanda, Jonathon (Katie), David III (Danielle) Bainer, Tyler and Sydney Davis. Great-grandmother of Mya Athy, Nora, Rorie, Maxton and Penelope Bainer. Dear sister of Wally, Rose, Shirley, Sue (Peter), Cindy and Janet. Preceded in death by brothers Jimmy, Tommy, Donny, Greg and sister Tina. Judith is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including special friends Lulu Czajkowski and Helen Pleaugh.

Judith is a retiree of Briggs & Stratton and was also a longtime employee of Electric Wire Processing in New Berlin.

Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
