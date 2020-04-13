Resources
Milwaukee - (Nee Hurst), age 73 of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, following a long battle with lung cancer. She was born January 25th, 1947 to Richard and Joan Hurst of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a 1965 graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, and a long-time employee of Parkway Elementary School in Glendale, Wisconsin, where she shared lots of smiles. After retiring, Judy became an active volunteer who always made time to give back to others; she especially loved serving children and our homeless community. Judy was a loving mother to her four children, and a devoted and proud grandmother to her six grandchildren. When not spending time with friends and family or enjoying long walks outside, Judy could often be found tearing up the dance floor with her significant other, Rick Karpinski. Her enthusiasm, fortitude, and her courage were infectious, and to know her truly was to love her.

She is survived by her children Bridget (Mike) Sandercock of Appleton, WI, Daniel (Kala) Foley of Fremont, WI, Maureen Foley (James Bottoni) of Wauwatosa, WI and Brian (Stephanie) Foley of Brookfield, WI, along with her six grandchildren Madeline, Katherine, Elizabeth, James, Colin and Conor.

She will be dearly missed by all, but her lessons and love will guide and support her family forever. Judy's celebration of life will be held at a later date; details to be communicated via Caringbridge. Contact: [email protected] for additional information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
