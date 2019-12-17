|
|
Judith E. Nowicki
Palmyra - Judith E. Nowicki passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at her home in Palmyra, WI.
She was born to Edward and Wanda Nowicki of Cudahy on March 30, 1939. She attended Holy Family Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy and graduated from Edgewood College and National Louis University.
She taught junior high reading in Illinois, Colorado and for 33 years in South Milwaukee, where she also taught English and history. Judy was a lifelong reader, who always had several books on her iPad to read each week. She also was an avid gardener, whose flower gardens were enjoyed by all of the Blue Spring Lake walkers.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and special cousin, the Revered Thomas Tearney. She is survived by her cousins, special friends Tom and Vicki Selck and many friends in the Milwaukee and Palmyra areas.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra at 1:00PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of the Mass. Burial will be at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee at a later date.
If so desired, memorials to the Adult Learning Center in Milwaukee and KNOM Radio Mission in Alaska or an organization of your choice are appreciated.
We will miss her smile, laughter and stories of her family.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019