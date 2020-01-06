|
|
Judith Eckert
(nee Kleist) Her Savior called her to her Eternal Home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the age of 84.
Loving and devoted wife of Pastor Paul Eckert for 62 years. Loving and caring mom of Mark (Ruth) Eckert, Beth (Mark) Rumler, Nancy (Jon) Soderquist, Joyce (Tim) Hintz, John Eckert, Philip (Kristina) Eckert, and Amy (Joel) Grulke. Proud grandma of 20, and great-grandma of 4. Also survived by many other family and friends.
Judy was an active member and volunteer at St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church. She is fondly remembered for her love of the Lord, her family, and her church.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8th from 4-7pm at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, followed by the funeral service at 7pm. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020