Bomm, Judith (Judy) Ellen Judith (Judy) Ellen Bomm, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away May 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Born Judith Ellen Young to the late William and Crescentia( (Gebhardt) Young on October 8, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Married to William Michael Bomm since May 1963. They lived in Wisconsin for forty-eight years before relocating to Georgia. Survived by her five children: Mary Bomm (Yavuz), Andrew Bomm, William Bomm (Sue), Jeffrey Bomm (Mia) and Christopher Bomm (Kate). Proud grandmother of Ayla, Aslan, Kailey, Kyle, Nathan, Luke, Madison, Lennon, Reece and Elliot. Sister of the late Roger Young (Alice), the late William Young (Sylvia), Ann Fitzgerald (Ralph), Isabel Lant (Frank), the late Claire Benson (Bill), Edward Young (Jackie), the late Timothy Young (Carol), Thomas Young and Jonathan Young (Connie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews; in-laws and friends. Judy will be cremated and her ashes disbursed at her son's lake house in Wisconsin; and during her daughter's worldly travels. Celebrations of her life will be held in Summer 2019 in Georgia; and in Autumn 2019 in Wisconsin. Details to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019