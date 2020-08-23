1/
Judith Eve Kucej
Judith Eve Kucej

(nee Sturgulewski) Born to Eternal Life August 4, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband David and sister Salomea. She is survived by her brother Thomas (June) Sturgulewski, daughter SGT Andrea Pfeifer, son Dr. Brett (Alison) Kucej and grandchildren Bryce, Brayden and Brooke Kucej.

Devoted to serving the Lord and his children, Judith began her life's mission as a School Sister of Norte Dame class of 1954. She earned her BA from Mount Mary College (1966) and ME from Marquette University (1973). After 17 years teaching elementary students as Sister Mary Del Rey Sturgulewski, Mrs. Kucej then spent nearly 40 years as a vocational guidance counselor for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Ever the consummate patriot, it was Judy's wish that in lieu of flowers, loved ones would consider a donation in her name to the Donald J. Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign. As an alternative, one may also consider a donation to the St. Matthias Parish's, Reverend John Endejan Endowment Fund for the Pursuit of Educational Advancement.

Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday, August 22 at 12:30 PM at the spacious ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH (9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Private interment St. Matthias Parish Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
August 21, 2020
Dear Brett and Andrea, Both of your parents were dear friends of mine and I will miss them. Your mom especially was one of the sweetest and kindest persons I've ever known. We were MPS employees and way back, Alverno Elementary parents (Brett you and my daughter Karen were in the sale class). Im sure you both will be living reminders of who they were. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Randy Welniak
Coworker
