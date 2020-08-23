Judith Eve Kucej(nee Sturgulewski) Born to Eternal Life August 4, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband David and sister Salomea. She is survived by her brother Thomas (June) Sturgulewski, daughter SGT Andrea Pfeifer, son Dr. Brett (Alison) Kucej and grandchildren Bryce, Brayden and Brooke Kucej.Devoted to serving the Lord and his children, Judith began her life's mission as a School Sister of Norte Dame class of 1954. She earned her BA from Mount Mary College (1966) and ME from Marquette University (1973). After 17 years teaching elementary students as Sister Mary Del Rey Sturgulewski, Mrs. Kucej then spent nearly 40 years as a vocational guidance counselor for Milwaukee Public Schools.Ever the consummate patriot, it was Judy's wish that in lieu of flowers, loved ones would consider a donation in her name to the Donald J. Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign. As an alternative, one may also consider a donation to the St. Matthias Parish's, Reverend John Endejan Endowment Fund for the Pursuit of Educational Advancement.Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday, August 22 at 12:30 PM at the spacious ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH (9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Private interment St. Matthias Parish Cemetery.