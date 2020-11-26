Judith "Judy" G. RutkiewiczFranklin - Rutkiewicz (Van Ert), Judith G., passed away on October 7th, 2020, at age 80, and is reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jim, in heaven. Judy was born on January 12th, 1940. She grew up in Rice Lake and Milwaukee, WI and graduated from South Division High School in 1958. It was at South Division where she met her future husband and life mate, Jim. On October 24, 1959, she married Jim, the love of her life, at the Basilica of Saint Josaphat. After raising her children, Judy returned to school, at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and entered the field of Respiratory Therapy. Judy worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Milwaukee County Hospital and then at Columbia Hospital where she later took on the role of Manager of Respiratory Therapy. During this time she also finished her Bachelor's degree while attending Cardinal Stritch College during evenings and weekends. Judy also loved to travel and spent some time in Norway and Australia in a respiratory therapy teacher exchange role. It was also at Columbia Hospital where Judy's love of computers eventually led her to take her career into a new direction working in Information Technology where she helped users with computer issues while manning the help desk.Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dear mother of Kevin (Miriam), Dean (Krista), and Tracy (Scott) Klement. Loving grandma and "grachy" of Bryce, Zachary, Alexander, Alyssa, Jennifer, and Jasmine. Judy will remain in the hearts of her half-sisters Georgia Evans and Toni MacTavish. Also loved, and loved by, other relatives and a community of friends. Judy had many loves, the first being her family and friends, cooking, and computers. Judy had a way with people and often gave them advice and the courage to go beyond their current circumstances. Judy's family would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the many thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff at Congregational Home, Dr. Wozniewicz, and Dr. Lennertz for their kindness and loving care. A Memorial Celebration of Judy's life will be held at the funeral home sometime in 2021. According to Judy's wishes, cremation has already taken place. May she rest in peace, at last. The family asks that you remember Judy in a way that makes you smile and warms your heart. Online condolences may be sent to the family at RememberingJudy@tracyklement.com.