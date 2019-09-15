|
|
Judith Herziger
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Nolan) Called Home to Heaven on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Devoted Mum of Barbara Fritsch-Bielmeier and Gregory (Beth) Fritsch. Loving Nana Judy to Emma, Jared, McKenna, Thomas, Travis and Bly. Dear sister of Patricia, (Special Friend Bob), Michael (Barb) and Joan (Deacon John). Preceded in death by her parents Lucille (nee Waszak) and Edwin Nolan.
Judy is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially her AA Family and friends. She will also leave behind her friends at Golden Oaks Retirement Community of New Berlin.
There will be a memorial gathering on Friday, September 20 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. MARY PARISH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AA Sponsored Communities, Golden Oaks Retirement Community, Special Needs for Individuals Programs or to the Family in Judy's name would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019