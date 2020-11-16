Judith Huber Albers
Judy found peace November 14th, 2020, soon after her 85th birthday. Judy joined into eternal life with her husband of more than 50 years, Lou; mother, Mary Lou; and father, Ray. Loving mother of Julie Albers and Dan Albers, mother-in-law of Jill Albers. Dear sister of late Joan Huber Oliver. Also survived by loyal nephews and nieces: Dave, Jim and Sally Meinert (Penrod) and Rich, Gail, Nancy (Murphy) and Karen Meyer; and her sister-in-law Beatrice Meyer, and many grandnieces and grandnephews and friends.
A devoted wife and mother, Judy graduated from Purdue University and worked in hospital personnel before becoming a homemaker. She and Lou moved to the Milwaukee area in 1972 and never left. After raising her two children, she pursued a second career in biomedical sales. She enjoyed swimming, sailing, skiing, traveling, playing bridge, attending sorority reunions, wrapping packages, listening to Brewers' games on the radio, summers at Balsam Lake, spending time with family and friends, and retirement, wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida. Her kids' friends remember her great peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches and upbeat attitude. Her kids know she was their angel.
Her family wishes to thank Tudor Oaks in Muskego and all the nurses and staff there for taking wonderful care of her. She was a fighter to the end. Thank you for your profound love.
The family requests Memorials be made in Judy's memory to the Cradle, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. https://www.cradle.org/support-the-cradle/ways-give/make-donation
Memorial services to be held at a later date.