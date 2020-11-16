1/1
Judith Huber Albers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Huber Albers

Judy found peace November 14th, 2020, soon after her 85th birthday. Judy joined into eternal life with her husband of more than 50 years, Lou; mother, Mary Lou; and father, Ray. Loving mother of Julie Albers and Dan Albers, mother-in-law of Jill Albers. Dear sister of late Joan Huber Oliver. Also survived by loyal nephews and nieces: Dave, Jim and Sally Meinert (Penrod) and Rich, Gail, Nancy (Murphy) and Karen Meyer; and her sister-in-law Beatrice Meyer, and many grandnieces and grandnephews and friends.

A devoted wife and mother, Judy graduated from Purdue University and worked in hospital personnel before becoming a homemaker. She and Lou moved to the Milwaukee area in 1972 and never left. After raising her two children, she pursued a second career in biomedical sales. She enjoyed swimming, sailing, skiing, traveling, playing bridge, attending sorority reunions, wrapping packages, listening to Brewers' games on the radio, summers at Balsam Lake, spending time with family and friends, and retirement, wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida. Her kids' friends remember her great peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches and upbeat attitude. Her kids know she was their angel.

Her family wishes to thank Tudor Oaks in Muskego and all the nurses and staff there for taking wonderful care of her. She was a fighter to the end. Thank you for your profound love.

The family requests Memorials be made in Judy's memory to the Cradle, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. https://www.cradle.org/support-the-cradle/ways-give/make-donation

Memorial services to be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved