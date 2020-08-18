1/
Judith I. O'Connor
Judith I. O'Connor

Judith I. O'Connor, 83, of Hebron (Jefferson) passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Fort Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI, 53190. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in the Muskego and Hales Corners area.

Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nitardy Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Nitardy Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Nitardy Funeral Homes
550 N. Newcomb Street
Whitewater, WI 53190
262-472-9118
