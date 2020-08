Judith I. O'ConnorJudith I. O'Connor, 83, of Hebron (Jefferson) passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Fort Memorial Hospital.A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI, 53190. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in the Muskego and Hales Corners area.Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com