Judith I. O'Connor
Judith I. O'Connor, 83, of Hebron (Jefferson) passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Fort Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI, 53190. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in the Muskego and Hales Corners area.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com