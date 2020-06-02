Judith "Judy" J. AllcottWest Allis - Found peace May 30, 2020 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jack Allcott. Loving mother of David, Tim, and Loni (Patrick) Allcott-Bleakney. Sister of Luana Senski. Aunt of Gilbert (Janet), Jeannie, and Cheryl Brighty. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Judy was a retired Case Processing Supervisor for the Criminal Division of the Milwaukee County Court System. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant for Executive Catering. She was an avid music supporter, teaching piano at her home for many years, having taught many students. She was a member of the order of the Eastern Star and an avid gardener. Private services will be held at Highland Memorial Park. There will be a Life Celebration in September, date to be announced.