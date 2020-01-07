Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
FUNERAL HOME
6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
FUNERAL HOME
6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Judith L. Hamburg

Judith L. Hamburg Notice
Judith L. Hamburg

Waterford, WI - Passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Judith is preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Harriet Hamburg and by her brother Jeffery. Loving sister of Daniel (Diana), Diane (Al) Kelly, Roland, Sara Neibaur. Also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nephews and Nieces and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.) from 11AM-1230PM followed by a service at 1230PM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
