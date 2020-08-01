1/1
Judith Liegeois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Liegeois

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, July 30, 2020. Age 77 years. Beloved wife of John Liegeois. Loving mother of Bart J. (Susan) Liegeois and Shelly (Tom) Sanfelippo. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Liegeois (Angie). Dear sister of William (the late Linda) Vincent, the late Joanne (the late Harold) Martin, Beverly (the late Arnold) Vogel, Lee (Joni) Vincent and Rick (Sandy) Vincent. Sister-in-law of Theresa (Jim) Sargent, Rick (Janice) and Phillip Liegeois. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to Covid19, services will be held at a later date. Interment Spalding Township Cemetery. Judith worked in the Deli at Sentry Foods in Greendale. She enjoyed crafts, line dancing, festivals, spending time with her nieces and nephews and watching Coco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved